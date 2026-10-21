AG Torrez sues Epstein associates, election watchers gain access for now, & more

AG Torrez sues Epstein associates

Attorney General Raul Torrez announced a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's longtime attorney and accountant at a press conference Wednesday morning. The two men, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, received millions of dollars from the deceased sex offender and continue to manage Epstein's estate. Torrez made the announcement at an Albuquerque press conference and was joined by two Epstein abuse survivors.

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Election watchers gain access for now

On Tuesday a district judge ordered Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark to allow election watchers into early voting sites. The judge issued the temporary restraining order after the civic group Land of Action filed suit last week. The group said that Clark required extra qualifications for election watchers who had already completed the Secretary of State's certifications. The restraining order allows the election watchers to work in Santa Fe County while the case is deliberated.

Election watching allows people to observe voting sites and watch for compliance with state laws. Land of Action said that when election watchers showed up for shifts during the first days of early voting, Clark told them they need to complete a 4-hour in person training with her.

Gun rights groups sue over NM's "cooling off" period

Several gun rights organizations have filed suit against New Mexico's "cooling off" waiting period for firearm purchases. The suit is led by the Second Amendment Foundation and challenges 2024's House Bill 129. A 2025 lawsuit found the law unconstitutional. But the state law is still enforced against everyone but the plaintiffs named in the suit.

In a statement, the foundation's executive director called the New Mexico's actions "a slap in the face to the judicial system."

The Second Amendment Foundation's lawsuit would exempt its members from the waiting period law. Other groups listed as plaintiffs include the NRA. Their members would be exempt as well.