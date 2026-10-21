Epstein's longtime attorney and accountant the target of NM AG lawsuit

Attorney General Raul Torrez announced a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's longtime attorney and accountant at a press conference Wednesday morning. The two men, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, received millions of dollars from the deceased sex offender and continue to manage Epstein's estate. Torrez made the announcement at an Albuquerque press conference and was joined by two Epstein abuse survivors.

"My abuse did not happen in isolation," survivor Anouska de Georgio said. "It could not have continued for as long as it did without people facilitating it, looking the other way, or choosing to do nothing to stop it."

Survivor Julia Molchanova echoed the sentiment that Epstein didn't act alone and said that abuse she endured at his hands changed her life.

"And even today I'm still living with consequences," she said. "Epstein's death did not make these consequences disappear, and it did not end my need for justice."

Torrez also addressed the shortcomings of previous investigations into Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities.

"I am initiating this action in no small part because I feel that the state of New Mexico and, frankly, the United States of America has failed to fulfill its obligation to protect the interests of of survivors," he said.

The suit claims that Indyke and Kahn had knowledge not only of Epstein's sex trafficking ring, but also racketeering and kidnapping. The trust that the two men manage currently holds over $100 million. Torrez's investigation into Epstein's Zorro Ranch remains ongoing. The federal government never searched the sprawling Santa Fe County property despite searches at Epstein's other properties in Palm Beach, New York and the Caribbean.