ICYMI: Details on Santa Fe Juneteenth Celebration, Peter Wirth will not seek leader position, and more

On this Juneteenth edition of In Case You Missed It we take a look at the history of Juneteenth and where you can celebrate in Santa Fe this weekend.

In the headlines this week:



State Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth will not seek the leader role during the 2027 state legislative session. Nor will he seek reelection in 2028.

After the Supreme Court of New Mexico upheld a ruling to remove Amy Barela as the state Republican Party Chair, the party is set choose a new leader this week. And Barela is putting her name back in the hat.

If you listened to In Case You Missed It last week, you heard about the launch of Santa Fe Community College’s microgrid. But last weekend the microgrid failed to keep the power on during a PNM outage.

Juneteenth is not the only holiday this week. Santa Fe Mayor Michael Garcia issued a proclamation honoring a historic cookie.

Hit play on the audio player above to hear these stories.

From the KSFR News Team, have a lovely weekend!

