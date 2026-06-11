SFCC microgrid contributes to "the democracy of energy"

The power switch that was ceremonially flipped on may have only been symbolic, but the excitement was real at the launch of Santa Fe Community College’s microgrid last week.

“The micro grid represents a major investment in resilience, sustainability, innovation, and community preparedness,” said SFCC President Becky Rowley during a speech.

The micro grid came online earlier this year, and Rowley said SFCC has already seen its benefit.

"Helping to ensure that critical college functions can continue when they are needed the most," Rowley said. "This is part of Santa Fe Community College's role in the community and in the region as a leader in sustainability.”

Plans for the microgrid have been in the works for over a decade. It combines existing solar infrastructure with battery energy storage and backup power generation. SFCC partnered with Siemens, PNM, Santa Fe County and several state agencies to bring the project to life. John Hawkins of PNM said the project is more than just a way to ensure SFCC’s lights stay on. It’s also a valuable teaching tool where students can interact firsthand with energy technology.

“These skills are aligned with many skills that we're going to need at PNM as we continue to modernize our grid and implement clean energy technologies,” Hawkins said.

Santa Fe Community College Siemens Project Developer Dean Gakos (left) led a tour of the microgrid

The cloud cover on the day of the launch showed how the microgrid automatically adapts to different weather conditions. Siemens Project Developer Dean Gakos said about 25 percent of the campus's power needs were being met with the remainder coming from PNM.

“If it were sunny, the entire campus load would be met by the micro grid,” Gakos said.

Santa Fe County Commissioner Camilla Bustamante was SFCC’s Dean of Trades and Advanced Technologies during some of the planning for the microgrid.

"I believe wholeheartedly in the democracy of energy," Bustamante told KSFR. "If the sun is pounding on your rooftop at home, why wouldn't you be the one controlling the energy?"

Santa Fe Community College Santa Fe County Commissioner Camilla Bustamante was SFCC’s Dean of Trades and Advanced Technologies during some of the planning for the microgrid

Bustamante said micro grids can provide some energy independence for communities, public places and organizations like SFCC.

As private equity firm Blackstone looks to purchase the state’s largest energy utility, Bustamante said that microgrids are a way to protect ratepayers.

“This is about controlling the energy and controlling the costs to the community and the community members,” she said. "Why would we have an external firm controlling our energy if we can do it locally?