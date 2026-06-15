Barela seeks to reclaim Republican Party Chair position

The recently removed chair of the state Republican party is seeking that position again.

The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a ruling to remove Otero County Commissioner Amy Barela as Republican Party Chair. The next day, Barela announced on social media plans to run again for party chair. In the announcement she noted a, "commitment to build an organization focused on winning elections, growing our party, and creating long-term stability."

Three Republican candidates— gubernatorial candidate Duke Rodriguez, lieutenant governor candidate Aubrey Blair Dunn and Otero County Commission candidate Jonathan Emery — filed a lawsuit in April saying that Barela violated a party rule that prohibits a chair from running in a contested primary. The three said in the suit that Barela and others were contributing to an unfair primary. A district judge ruled in favor of the candidates in late May.

Barela faced off against one of the suit's plaintiffs, Republican Jonathan Emery, for an Otero County Commission seat. Emery narrowly beat Barela in the June 2 primary election. The Republican Party of New Mexico said in a statement at the time of the May ruling that the judge’s order impinged on the defendants’ freedom of speech.

The party is set to name a new party chair on June 20.

