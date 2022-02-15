-
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and three of the four Councilors elected in November were sworn into office Thursday during a ceremony at the Community…
The city of Santa Fe has voted to join the state in a global settlement agreement with three Opioid distributors.The Governing Body voted unanimously…
The Santa Fe city council voted Wednesday to relax financial reporting requirements in city elections. The councilors voted unanimously to raise to $500…
Continuing with KSFR's ongoing conversations with Santa Fe mayoral candidates, reporter Taylor Velazquez sat down with candidate JoAnne Vigil Coopler to…
Some good news! The number of water users in Santa Fe has increased but usage has surprisingly declined, according to the city’s top water official.…
Darryl Lorenzo Wellington is a man of many letters – he’s a playwright, an accomplished journalist, an essayist and most recently, pending expected City…
Looking to cool off from the hot summer sun? Well, Santa Fe's only outdoor pool looks like it'll be closed for the whole summer. KSFR’s Dennis Carroll…
The City of Santa Fe, having withdrawn from the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities over trust issues, seeks more productive ways to confront lab…
The Santa Fe City Council is nearing a vote on a resolution by Councilor Renee Villarreal to withdraw from the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities.…
Santa Fe City Council discusses pandemic relief, streetlights, and other committee work. And we'll look into resources for those facing eviction during…