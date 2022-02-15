© 2022
Santa Fe Community College
Electric Vehicles

    News
    PNM Expands Fleet Of Electric Vehicles
    New Mexico’s largest energy company has expanded its fleet of electric vehicles, with more on the way. Public Service Company of New Mexico announced on…