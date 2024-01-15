New Mexico Gets $68 Million Grant For EV Charging Stations Expansion

New Mexico’s goal to expand the number of public EV charging stations got a big boost on Thursday as the US Department of Transportation announced $68 million in grants to build new stations on I-10 and in Taos and Santa Fe County.

The Federal Highway Administration’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program is funded through the Infrastructure Law.

Santa Fe County is being awarded about $3.3 million which will make significant strides in the County's commitment to sustainable transportation.

The investment will result in the expansion of the county's EV charging network, featuring 33 chargers across 13 sites, including senior centers, community centers, and public facilities encompassing DC fast chargers and level 2 charging stations.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says the grants will help New Mexico in her goal to being a leading state in clean energy.

“This is the place that has been leading in electrifying and having charging stations and clean fuel, clean cars and setting the standard,” she said. “The first year of my administration, with the help of the people you see here but so many others… who have been working diligently to make sure that we have a robust response to the climate crisis and we build a clean economic future that’s bold for everybody in the state.”

In a statement, Santa Fe County’s Sustainability Manager Jacqueline Beam said with nearly half of the County’s greenhouse gas emissions stemming from transportation, the project will provide the funding necessary to initiate a substantial reduction in these pollutants. She says the location placement of EV Charging Stations was strategically chosen to increase access for rural communities, aligning with their commitment to maintaining the pristine beauty and air quality of Santa Fe County.