04/22/2023 SFEMG Editon with Wendy Wilson and Tom Dominguez
Santa Fe Master Gardener, Alexa Bradford, hosts Wendy Wilson and Tom Dominguez.
Wendy Wilson, immediate past board president of the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners, and Tom Dominguez, director of the Santa Fe County Extension Office.
Topics include an update on the SFEMG’s highly anticipated annual plant sale and community outreach events on May 12 and 13.
Tom will update listeners on Santa Fe County Extension Office developments and introduce new team member Michelle Stizza, Family Consumer Science Agent – Adult Educational Services.