Saturday's at 10:00 AM

The Garden Journal, broadcast each Saturday from 10:00 to 10:30 am on KSFR 101.1, is a compendium of interviews, advice, and inspiration for home gardeners throughout Santa Fe County.

The Garden Journal, a project of the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners, has been on the air every week since October, 2013. The program is produced by four participating organizations in rotation each month, each about how to understand our roles as humans in the natural world and featuring local and global experts:

The first Saturday of each month join Slow Food Santa Fe’s Lissa Johnson and Nina Rosenberg and their guests. The Slow Food Santa Fe, the local chapter of a national and international grassroots organization promoting food that is “good, clean and fair,” focus on perspectives from the local food community.

On the second Saturday of the month in the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardener edition, Christine Salem and Alexa Bradford join in conversation with local gardening experts, environmentalists, seed stewards, and policy-makers. Tune in for high desert gardening tips, news, events, and gardening inspiration. Every other month Tom Dominguez, Santa Fe County Extension Agent weighs in with gardening advice and updates on the Master Gardeners and other County Extension programs.

Carrie Core brings us Soil Stories, a special feature of her on-going Food, Farms, and Friends show on the third Saturday of the month. Soil Stories will focus on how food producers are pioneering methods to improve food nutrition and sequester carbon—from the ground up. Presented in partnership with the NM Healthy Soil Working Group.

And finally, the last Saturday of every month Jannine Cabossel , the Tomato Lady, shares her vegetable gardening expertise and advice for each coming month in the Home Grown New Mexico edition.

Email: gardenjournal@ksfr.org

