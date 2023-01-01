Nina Rosenberg first fell in love with northern New Mexico when she visited in the early 1980s and feels incredibly fortunate to currently call Santa Fe home. She is an active board member of Slow Food Santa Fe where she partners with Lissa to organize local chapter activities that promote celebrating and learning about food traditions and issues. A perfect Saturday includes an early morning visit to Santa Fe’s Farmers’ Market and many hours of cooking and baking. Someday she will do more than talk about starting a vegetable and herb garden.