06/09/2023 with Jules Jones & Sam Akina

In this episode, the writing, directing, and producing pair Jules Jones and Sam Akina are back for a deeper dive into how filmmakers can build a career in a foreign country. Jules and Sam are a powerhouse team and real-life partners from the U.S. who unexpectedly found themselves living in Poland after what was supposed to be a short stint for a film there in 2017. Six years later, they have five of the past decade’s highest-grossing films in Poland and a slew of projects in the pipeline.

Their first episode, which aired in January 2023, was one of the most listened-to episodes of the year so far. You can listen to it here: https://www.ksfr.org/show/cinemascope/2023-06-09/01-13-2023-with-jules-jones-sam-akina