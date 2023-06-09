© 2023
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cinema Scope with Genevieve
CinemaScope

01/13/2023 with Jules Jones & Sam Akina

Published June 9, 2023 at 10:48 AM MDT

Filmmakers Jules Jones & Sam Akina on filming in a foreign country

In this episode, we’re speaking with writing, producing and directing pair Jules Jones and Sam Akina, a powerhouse team and real-life partners from the U.S. who unexpectedly found themselves living in Poland after what was supposed to be a short stint for a film there in 2017. Six years later, they have five of the past decade’s highest-grossing films in Poland and a slew of projects in the pipeline. Today, we’re talking about being open to new opportunities and how to build a film career in a foreign country.

CinemaScope