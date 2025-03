First Wednesdays 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Join Mish Schneider, Chief Market Strategist at MarketGauge.com, and Jim Werbel, Retired Professor of Management, the first Wednesday of each month at 6 PM as they unpack the top local, national and global business stories and trends impacting you. Mish and Jim share their skills as educators and humanitarians to bring Wall Street to Main Street.

