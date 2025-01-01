A former special education teacher, Michele “Mish” Schneider was one of the first female floor traders on the New York Commodities Exchanges in the World Trade Center. Today she serves as Chief Strategist for MarketGauge.com, a 25-year industry-leading financial publishing company. Mish is also a managing member of MarketGauge Asset Management, LLC., an RIA located in Santa Fe, NM. In 2017, MarketWatch owned by Dow Jones, named Mish one of the top 50 financial people to follow on twitter. In 2018, Mish was the winner of the Top Stock Pick of the year for RealVision. In 2020, Mish won the Bookauthority.com award for writing one of the best wealth books of all time, Plant Your Money Tree: A Guide To Growing Your Wealth. In 2023, she was named The Best Stock Educator by the Traders’ World FinTech Awards. She currently writes Mish’s Daily, a blog about the working of the market. She created the Economic Modern Family, a group of characters that teaches financial literacy in a multisensory fashion. Mish is a sought-after financial expert, appearing on most major international and domestic business networks, media outlets. Plus, she speaks about finance and investing both through webinars and in person at events such as the Money Show.

Mish and her husband Keith Schneider hail from New York, but transplanted to Santa Fe, New Mexico in 2004.

For recent appearances and interviews: https://www.marketgauge.com/media-highlights-mish/

