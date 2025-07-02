7/2/2025: Electricity in New Mexico

In this production of Business Bytes, Mish and Jim discuss the sources for the growing demand of electricity, and how can we transition from fossil fuels to sustainable energy. We discuss, the need to reduce energy consumption, as well as the choices Public Utilities face in creating low cost energy, reliable energy to meet peak demands, and sustainable energy sources. We discuss the array of options and interview Ms. Williams who is responsible for Integrated Planning with PNM and their efforts to reduce green house gasses with low cost energy production.