This week, KSFR's Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to chat about the upcoming special election for Deb Haaland's recently vacated congressional seat and to break down what's happening with cannabis purchase limits for medical cannabis providers in the state.

Andy Lyman's reporting on cannabis purchase limits can be found here.

Growing Forward: Cannabis & New Mexico podcast episodes.

KOB 4 televised debate for CD1 candidates.