Ray Sandoval, Zozobra Committee Chair joins Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza to say nothing will stop this important New Mexico tradition, not even the pandemic! Tune in to find out exactly how the City Different will be celebrating Old Man Gloom this year and the wise take-aways it provides especially during one of the world's seemingly most challenging years on record.

To find out more about zozobra, see link below:

https://burnzozobra.com/