New Mexico's minimum wage set to increase in 2022

Starting in 2022, the minimum wage for New Mexico will increase by a dollar to $11.50 for hourly employees and $2.80 an hour for tipped employees.

The Workforce Solutions Department issued a reminder to employers and employees Monday about the impending increase in wages.

This increase represents the next phase in a reform signed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019, that will gradually raise the statewide minimum wage to $12 by 2023.

According to data provided by USAFacts.org, New Mexico is among only 21 states that offer a minimum wage above $10 an hour.

This increase comes as President Joe Biden proposed to raise the federal minimum wage requirement to $15 for most workers, a jump from the current wage of $7.25.

The higher minimum wages are in effect in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Santa Fe, and Bernalillo County and Santa Fe County.