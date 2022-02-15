-
Statewide elected officials could be getting a pay bump this coming legislative session if proved by the Legislative Finance Committee. In a report by the…
Starting in 2022, the minimum wage for New Mexico will increase by a dollar to $11.50 for hourly employees and $2.80 an hour for tipped employees.The…
The city of Santa Fe announced Thursday that they will not be submitting its 2021 fiscal year audit on time. The deadline for the audit was originally…
During the pandemic, many relied on government relief to make ends meet. But, new research shows New Mexico’s Asian/Pacific Islander and African…
Quarantines, mask mandates, and social distancing have pushed more families to bridge the gap of isolation and loneliness with pets of all kinds and…
One hundred students at the Santa Fe Community College who also have children to raise will receive $400 to $500 dollars a month this fall to help them do…