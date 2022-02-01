With New Contract Chavez Ready For New Innovations For SFSD

Santa Fe School Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez says he’s delighted with his new two-year contract to stay at the helm of the district. He hopes to remain in Santa Fe for many years to come.

The School Board and Chavez agreed to the extension on Saturday.

Chavez says he’s very grateful and humbled the Board showed the confidence in him to continue as Superintendent.

He says they have several innovations coming to the district, including hopefully to be able to provide child care for district employees beginning next school year.

“We’ll have many announcements coming up in the upcoming month about child care, the number of seats, application process, cost for our employees,” he said. “This first year is going to be specifically for Santa Fe Public School employees and then we will look at expanding in maybe years two or three.”

Another project Chavez has for the district is standard based grading, where letter-grades are replaced with a one through four performance ranking of how a student is mastering expected skills of each subject.

He says they hope to have the new system in place district-wide for the 2023-24 school year although some schools may start the new system this fall if they wish to.