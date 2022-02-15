-
Santa Fe School Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez says he’s delighted with his new two-year contract to stay at the helm of the district. He hopes to…
-
Due to a spike in COVID cases, the Santa Fe Public Schools will return to remote learning beginning on Tuesday. Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez made…
-
Santa Fe Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez says the district is ready for any spike in coronavirus cases, but they’ll continue to have…
-
This week, KSFR's Bryce Dix once again sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to discuss the happenings of New Mexico's political world.In…