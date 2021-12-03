Judge Goes Easy on El Chapo's Wife

On November 28, 2021 a federal judge sentenced Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of notoriuous drug lord "El Chapo," to three years in prison for drug trafficking and other offenses. KSFR turned to Mike Vigil, New Mexican and retired chief of international operations for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, to learn more about the Narco Princess. How did Coronel land in jail? Why was her sentence so light? And what's in store for her future? Find out the answers to these questions and more.

A conversation with former DEA top cop Mike Vigil about the sentencing of El Chapo's wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro.

Check out the KSFR series "Life and Crimes of El Chapo." https://www.ksfr.org/post/life-and-crimes-el-chapo-guzman-sinaloa-drug-cartel-boss#stream/0 Don't miss the story of Coronel's arrest: https://www.ksfr.org/post/el-chapos-narco-princess-arrested-drug-trafficking#stream/0