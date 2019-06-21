Life and Crimes of “El Chapo” Guzman, Sinaloa Drug Cartel Boss

In a three-part series, KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper interviews Mike Vigil, the former Chief of International Operations for the Drug Enforcement Administration, on “El Chapo” Guzman. El Chapo is the wealthiest drug trafficker in the world. Vigil is a native of Espanola, New Mexico who spent 16 of his 31 years at DEA as an undercover agent in Mexico and Columbia. He was involved in El Chapo’s first capture. And following his retirement from DEA, Vigil consulted with Mexican security forces. El Chapo was convicted in 2019 of international distribution of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as money laundering and conspiracy to commit murder.

Due to graphic portrayal of violence, this story is suitable for mature listeners only.

Part 1, El Chapo: Top Cop and Top Drug Lord

Part 2, Life and Crimes of El Chapo