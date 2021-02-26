El Chapo's "Narco Princess" Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of international drug kingpin El Chapo, was arrested at Dulles airport on February 22, 2021 for drug trafficking and conspiring to help her husband escape a Mexican prison in 2015. Two years ago, El Chapo stood trial for international drug dealing, money laundering and conspiracy to commit murder. He now sits in a supermax prison in Colorado for the rest of his life. Through it all, El Chapo's young wife stood by her man. Will she get bail? Will she be convicted? Or will she cut a deal? KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper brings us the story.

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Mike Vigil, former chief of international operations for the DEA, about the recent arrest of El Chapo's wife for drug trafficking and more.