AllSides.com Calls out Media Bias from Both Sides, Promoting Democratic Dialogue and Free Speech

AllSides strengthens democracy with balanced news, diverse perspectives, and real conversation. The website and technology platform exposes people to information and ideas from all sides of the political spectrum so we can better understand the world — and each other. They provide balanced news coverage, media bias ratings, civil dialogue opportunities, and a technology platform available to all that can be integrated by schools, nonprofits, media companies, and more.

Tune in to an intriguing conversation that delves into the many issues facing fair media coverage in a day and age where the media landscape is vast and wide. And why finding "the truth" can be more than challenging.

https://www.allsides.com/media-bias/media-bias-chart

NOTE ABOUT MEDIA BIAS CHART: The AllSides Media Bias Chart offers an easy way to identify political bias in the news so the audience can be better equipped to navigate the polarized media landscape. The AllSides Media Bias Chart is based on their full and growing list of nearly 600 media bias ratings (note: AllSides rates only online content, not TV or radio content). Their chart helps free people from filter bubbles to provide multiple perspectives and see the full picture. Learn about the different types of media bias.

The AllSides Media Bias Chart is more comprehensive in its methodology than any other media bias chart on the Web. While other media bias charts show only the subjective opinion of the one person who made it, AllSides.com Media Bias Rating Methodology is based on multi-partisan, scientific analysis and transparent methodology.