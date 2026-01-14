Lawmakers have pre-filed over 75 bills for upcoming legislative session

The Second Session of the 57th New Mexico Legislature is set to begin on January 20 and lawmakers have already been busy prefiling bills for the session. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 30 Senate bills and over 45 House bills have been pre-filed. The bills cover a broad range of topics, many of which legislators have tried to tackle in past sessions.

There are seven house bills and one senate bill that aim to ease the licensing process for medical and mental health professionals by utilizing interstate licensing compacts. Lawmakers hope to address shortages of EMS personnel, counselors, psychologists, school nurses, dentists, physician assistants and social workers.

Three house bills take aim at gun control, increasing the penalty for a felon possessing a firearm and making it illegal for someone under a restraining order to possess a firearm. A senate bill calls on weapons dealers to increase security to prevent theft and the loss of firearms. The bill would also make it illegal for gun dealers to hire any employees under the age of 21.

A pair of bills from Representative Christine Chandler of Los Alamos look to rein in AI as the federal government has left the technology largely unregulated. The Artificial Intelligence Transparency Act would require consumers to be notified when an AI system is being used to make a consequential decision regarding things like health care, housing, employment and lending and legal services. Consumers would have the right to appeal decisions made by AI to a person.

Chandler's Distribution of Sensitive and Deepfake Images bill seems to be in response to the recent controversy surrounding X's Grok AI tool. The bill would target people who use AI to generate and distribute deepfake nude images of real people.

Two representatives are looking to step up New Mexico's role in foreign affairs. One bill would establish the New Mexico-Ireland Trade Commission. A House Joint Memorial looks to strengthen New Mexico's relationship with Taiwan in the areas of trade, technology and education.

Stay tuned to KSFR for more on the upcoming legislative session.