The dust is settling on the 2025 New Mexico legislative session at the Roundhouse.

Santa Fe residents are getting long overdue support to address fire risk on their property and the fear of losing home insurance due to fire risk.

The wildfire prepared program passed with broad bi-partisan support. Co-sponsors include: Sen. Liz Stefanics and Reps. Harlan Vincent, Anita Gonzales, and Kristina Ortez.

The new program provides funding for:

Information and education on fire risk and fire mitigation measures;

A grant program to help property owners pay for making their property more fire resilient; and

A certification program for home owners to demonstrate they’ve taken action to reduce fire risk on their property with the expectation they’ll be able to secure and keep home insurance without fear of cancellation.

Stefanics emphasizes that for the Wildfire Prepared Program to be successful, property owners need to educate themselves and take the mitigation measures necessary to make their homes more fire resilient.

The state and local governments will need to establish clear guidelines for property owners to apply for fire mitigation grants and home certification.

Currently there are no clear and consistent guidelines for property owners so they know what to do to reduce their fire risk.

The new wildfire prepared program is an important first step in helping the entire sf area prepare for and survive wildfire events.