Lobbyist Disclosure Bill Heads to Gov's Desk

One proposed measure that made it to the finish line before the conclusion of this year’s New Mexico legislative session was a bill that would shine a light on the influence of lobbyists.

Sponsored by Rep. Sarah Silva and Sen. Jeff Steinborn, both Democrats from Las Cruces, HB-143 was designed to require disclosure when there’s lobbying activity relating to legislation, either before it’s introduced or during a legislative session.

In a Saturday interview just after this year’s session ended, Silva said it’s all about keeping state residents in the know.

“It's really hard to get real and true information about what happens in the Roundhouse to New Mexicans. And so I think this one piece can actually help give us a better picture of the real and true activities that are happening here," Silva said.

"Lobbyists and lots of other people, but lobbyists in particular, have organized ideas and knowledge, organized relationships, and organized money. And when those things combine, they can make for very powerful people. And that's not a bad thing in and of itself, but when it's in the dark, that can be dangerous.”

The bill would require lobbyists to file reports with the Secretary of State’s office.

Those reports would include identification of legislation, the registered lobbyist’s position on the measure and whether it has changed, and the name of the lobbyist’s employer.

Lobbyists would be required to file reports within 48 hours of initiating lobbying.

According to existing state law, lobbyists are defined as any individual who is compensated for attempting to influence any decision being considered by the legislature, a legislative committee, or the governor.

House Bill 143, which passed both chambers along party lines, will go into effect, if the governor signs it into law, on January 1, 2027.

