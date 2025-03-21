Stopping PFAS at the Source

In recent years, scientists have increasingly been studying how a group of synthetic chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (or PFAS) can affect human and environmental health.

A state Department of Health analysis concludes that PFAS are “conclusively linked to adverse health impacts, including thyroid disease, cancer, liver damage, birth defects, and increased risk of miscarriage.”

House Bill 212, carried in the Senate by Jeffrey Steinborn, could lead to a New Mexico ban on sales and use of products containing PFAS that are sold for use in cleaning, car maintenance, cosmetics, cooking, firefighting, and food packaging, among other categories.

Senator Steinborn says the measure is designed to go after PFAS at the source rather than after contamination occurs.

“ We have some of the highest cancer rates in the Western world," said Steinborn.

"Our exposure to dangerous chemicals is a real thing, plastics and nano nanoparticles, also being dangerous. There, there's nothing wrong with looking at how we can eliminate the sources of some of those things in a thoughtful way. And bills like this are a good step to dealing with some PFAS.”

The New Mexico Environment Department reports that at least 16 states have adopted PFAS-related laws and at least 30 states have approved PFAS policies, most in the past five years.

Senator Harold Pope, of Albuquerque, a former Air Force officer and chemist made his case for the bill during a Senate floor session yesterday.

“These chemicals are bad for us. Not only are they bad, but they're forever chemicals. That's the name for them. That carbon fluorine bonding. It stays around forever," said Pope.

"Just like plastics, we are not going to get rid of it by destroying all of it. We have to stop making it. And I will say that this is not a total ban. There are still some folks that can still use this in certain instances and certain industries."

The Senate voted to approve the PFAS bill yesterday 37 to 3.

