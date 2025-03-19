'We're Brown, Down, and Low to the Ground'

One legislative proposal that had support of every New Mexico senator last week celebrates a popular aspect of car culture in the state.

With just days left in what has been a mostly very serious and sometimes contentious legislative session, Senate Bill 327 united the full chamber and brought some levity to the proceedings.

It’s a bill that would create a special license plate highlighting New Mexico’s low-rider community.

Sponsored by Leo Jaramillo, a state senator from Espanola, SB 327 would create a lowrider capital of the world special registration plate for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and tow trailers.

For those who might not know, a lowrider is a customized vehicle with a hydraulic system that allows it to be lowered nearly to the surface of the road.

Jaramillo introduced the measure to the senate floor with a flourish:

“ I proudly represent the lowrider capital of the world, the beautiful Espanola Valley, where I like to say, we're brown, we're down, and we're low to the ground," Jaramillo said.

"Lowriders are works of art; expressions of faith and culture; and cornerstones of families, not only in Espanola, but all across our great state.”

Jaramillo said that he’s received phone calls from around New Mexico, asking for frequent updates on the movement of the bill.

Among the hard hitting questions emerging from the floor debate was this one from senator Anthony Thornton.

“ Will these license plates, will they sit lower than regular license plates?" Thornton asked.

"Mr. President, Senator? Absolutely. Until we hit the hydraulics and we raise it up and then we take it low again,” responded Jaramillo.

According to a Department of Cultural Affairs analysis, funds generated by the special license plate will go toward future exhibits on low-rider culture.

As senators voted, the classic hit song. "Low Rider" rolled in the background.

