Legislature Sends Native American Regalia Measure to Gov.

A proposal to protect the cultural expression of Native American students is on its way to the governor’s desk.

Senate Bill 163 cleared the New Mexico House of Representatives with unanimous support.

The measure would ensure that students from federally recognized tribes and pueblos have the right to wear traditional clothing and items—such as beaded accessories, feathers, or tribal jewelry—at graduations and other public school events.

If signed into law, it would prohibit school districts and charter school boards from restricting those displays of heritage.

Representative D. Wonda Johnson of Church Rock, who carried the bill in the House, said these ceremonial items carry deep meaning and often reflect sacred family and community traditions.

The legislation follows an incident last spring in which a high school graduate in Farmington was ordered to remove a decorated cap featuring tribal designs.

The event sparked widespread backlash and renewed calls to protect Indigenous students' rights to express their culture.

Because the bill includes an emergency clause, it would take effect immediately—making it possible for students to celebrate this year’s graduation ceremonies without fear of disciplinary action for wearing regalia.

