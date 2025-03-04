Insuring New Mexicans as Fire Season Approaches
It appears to be “all hands on deck” as the Santa Fe area enters a new fire season.
Legislators, insurers, fire departments and property owners all play a part in making sure the region is prepared, but many property owners don’t have the information and tools they need to play their part.
This is the first of a 2-part series on fire risk and home insurance issues in Santa Fe.
Resources
- United Policy Holders - Resources for consumers of fire insurance in all 50 states
- Forest Stewards Guild Santa Fe - Grants for Tree-Thinning Fire Protection
- Fire Adapted New Mexico: Fact Sheet & Resources for Fire Assessment and Mitigation
- Southwest edition of IBHS Fire Standards for Homes
- Wildfire Retrofit Guide Southwest
- Wildfire Ready Guidance
- New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance