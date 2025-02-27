Youth Rally Against Incarceration Bill

A Monday morning gathering at the Roundhouse focused around criticism of a bill that would pave the way for more juveniles to be prosecuted as adults.

Many of the people at this week’s rotunda rally wore t-shirts bearing the logo of the Albuquerque Justice for Youth Community Collaborative.

Among the crowd were several people who had been incarcerated in their mid-teens, along with parents, volunteers, and advocates.

In addition to celebrating the power of giving young people second chances, several attendees voiced their opposition to House Bill 134, which among other provisions, would lower the minimum age from 15 to 14 for when a child may be charged as a serious youthful offender.

ACLU attorney Denali Wilson, speaking during the rally, argued that the bill, rather than deter crime, would likely increase it.

”We know the consequences. It's over-incarceration, racial disparities, and long-term damage to young people, to their families, and to their communities, Wilson said.

"We know that removing young people from their homes, from their schools, and their communities through incarceration and institutionalization leads to abuse in facilities, and it increases the likelihood that youth will return to the justice system and it reduces young people's future success and wellbeing.”

Other speakers included Victor Z Corpuz, of Laguna Pueblo, who cited several programs that helped him as a youth in the Albuquerque area.

Corpuz is now part owner of a skateboard company.

One of the sponsors of HB-134 is Republican Representative Nicole Chavez, whose son was 17 years old when he was shot and killed by an 18-year old.

After the event, 21-year-old Christopher Herrera said he was locked up on a first-degree murder charge at 15 and was facing adult time until his charges were downgraded.

He is grateful for winding up on a different path.

“ Actually locking kids up is only gonna make things worse," Herrera said.

"They're never gonna change. They (should) have the opportunity to change like I did, or have the opportunity to be a better person and have a family and grow out, you know what I'm saying? We just need to be heard and kind of understood.”

House Bill 134 will have its first hearing in the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee sometime after this week.

