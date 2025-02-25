House Budget Proposal Heads to Senate

The $10.8 billion House spending plan, as laid out in HB-2, the General Appropriations Act, easily passed on the House floor Monday, by a vote of 50 to 18.

That’s an increase of about 5.8% over the prior year’s budget.

According to an announcement from House Democrats, the budget priorities include public safety, the affordability of living in New Mexico, education, environment, and job creation.

Las Cruces Representative Nathan Small, chair of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said the proposal would address needs for all New Mexicans.

"If you're a rancher in Raton, this budget's for you," said Small.

"If you're a sixth grade student at Seboyeta Elementary, this budget's for you. If you are worried about affordability and access to healthcare in Albuquerque and any other part of the state, this budget's for you.”

The budget proposal for fiscal year 2026 includes $4.7 billion for public education and would provide a 4% salary increase for public school personnel.

It would also deliver about $15 billion in federal and state funding for Medicaid and other healthcare services.

There’s a $10 million allocation to increase the capacity of local law enforcement agencies.

And lawmakers have carved out nearly $46 million for housing providers to generate specialized housing solutions and a strategic response to homelessness.

The budget measure now heads to the Senate.

