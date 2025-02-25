A Squeaker of a Win for Family Leave Act

Near the end of a four-hour Wednesday hearing on House Bill 11, which was just renamed the Welcome Child and Family Wellness Leave Act, fatigued committee members spoke of confusion over their votes on new amendments and other procedural actions.

Attempts to pass similarly crafted bills over the prior five years haven’t survived the legislative gauntlet, and despite fresh updates, this one continues to compel substantial opposition and support.

The House Commerce and Economic Development Committee's substitute version includes a Welcome Child Fund that would provide $3,000 per month for three months to one parent, immediately following the birth or adoption of a child, along with job protection, and up to 12 weeks of Welcome Child leave.

Bill co-sponsor, Representative Linda Serrato, used her own maternal scenario to illustrate the need for the public child fund.

“ This is vital when we're looking at our early childhood education and our development for these kids, Serrato said.

"That zero to three months, it is near impossible to find any childcare in that time. In fact, with my own children, I had someone come in who would hand me my child and I'd breastfeed, and then I get back to work and they take care of them. It was almost a nanny situation. This fund is vital for that care component.”

Small business owners continue to be a strong voice of opposition. Those in rural communities argue that the lack of an available work force will make it too difficult to replace people who go on extended leave.

Republican representative Gail Armstrong’s motion to table the bill failed by just one vote.

And then the measure passed by a 6 to 5 tally. The Welcome Child and Family Wellness Leave Act next heads to the House floor where all representatives will get a chance to weigh in.

