Banning Book Bans

For the first eight months of 2024, the American Library Association (ALA) tracked more than 400 attempts nationwide to censor library materials, as 1,128 different books were challenged.

Enter House Bill 27, the Librarian Protection Act, which would disallow state funding for public libraries that fail to adopt and comply with the ALA bill of rights or fails to adopt a policy against banning books on the basis of partisan disapproval or the author’s nationality, gender identity, sexual orientation or political or religious views.

Bill sponsor and Representative Kathleen Cates began the House Education Committee meeting by stating the measure is telling librarians that, “We want you to continue doing what you’re already doing.”

Santa Fe Community College library director Valerie Nye explained why she supports the bill.

“ We've seen efforts to remove books from New Mexico libraries and nationally," said Nye.

"We've seen funding cuts over collection development issues. These cuts have destroyed libraries and communities that desperately need them. Without House Bill 27. New Mexico libraries are in danger of being led by ideology rather than community needs and professional guidance.”

Opposition to the measure from Republican members of the committee mainly revolved around concerns that libraries would be acting on a dictate from a national body rather than a local organization.

Cates clarified on several occasions that the bill doesn’t give any national organization authority and that local decisions will continue to be made in the libraries themselves, while sometimes engaging with local communities or boards.

One of the public comments came from New Mexico resident and former director of the ALA, Elizabeth Martinez.

“ Many librarians have worked decades to make sure that libraries had information and books on all cultures, all people, all languages, as much as we could possibly achieve," Martinez said.

"A friend of mine coined this phrase a few years ago: 'Free people live and read freely,' and that's what libraries are about. “

The measure passed along party lines 7 to 4 and goes on to the House Temporary Calendar, in advance of its next hearing.

