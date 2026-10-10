ICYMI: Hull and Haaland weigh in on data centers, NM steps up food inspections & more
Congratulations, you’ve made it through another week. If you didn’t have time to keep up with the news this week, KSFR has got you covered.
Here’s a look back at a few of the stories we’ve been following-
- As early voting got started, we checked in with the gubernatorial candidates’ stance on one of the most controversial contemporary issues- AI data centers.
- Just a day before the start of early voting, Republican candidate for governor Greg Hull announced his plan to incrementally eliminate New Mexico’s state income tax at a press conference on Monday morning.
- President Donald Trump endorsed a New Mexico Republican in social media video on Saturday and used the endorsement as a chance to double down on his call to rename New Mexico.
- Food safety is emerging as a potential political issue ahead of the midterms following multiple outbreaks of foodborne illnesses and recalls of imported meat. Coincidentally, New Mexico is expanding its safety testing.