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ICYMI: Hull and Haaland weigh in on data centers, NM steps up food inspections & more

KSFR | By Patrick Davis
Published October 10, 2026 at 6:35 AM MDT
An aerial photograph of the Project Jupiter data center during construction
Alexa Reynaud
/
Food & Water Watch with aerial support provided by LightHawk
An aerial photograph of the Project Jupiter data center during construction

Congratulations, you’ve made it through another week. If you didn’t have time to keep up with the news this week, KSFR has got you covered.

Here’s a look back at a few of the stories we’ve been following-
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Patrick Davis
Patrick Davis is an Intercollegiate Press Association Award winning journalist and audio producer. He has previously reported for NPR, Religion News Service, Texas Standard and Austin Free Press. Davis has done podcast field production for PRX and Stak.
See stories by Patrick Davis