War in Iran leads to state budget boost, SF homelessness official is out & more

War in Iran leads to state budget boost

State economists are projecting $924 million in "new money" for New Mexico in the next fiscal year. That estimate boosts the state's recurring revenue to $14.8 billion. State economists presented the growing numbers to the Legislative Finance Committee Wednesday.

Source New Mexico reports that much of the boon is the result of rising oil costs thanks to the war in Iran. According to the new report, a $1 change in the price of a New Mexico barrel of oil grows state revenue nearly $56.5 million.

Press releases from House Democrats and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham celebrated the budget growth but did not mention the war in Iran or oil revenue.

Representative Meredith Dixon of Albuquerque said in a press release that the economic outlook reflects the state's deliberate work to grow and diversify its economy.

Lujan Grisham's press release pointed to growth in income and sales taxes.

More from Source NM here.

FBI sets $25,000 minimum reward for dozens of unsolved Indian Country cases

The FBI has established a minimum reward of $25,000 for help in solving some cold cases where people went missing or were killed in Indian Country. The Associated Press reports that the initiative is part of a broader effort to address high rates of violence affecting Native American communities. Victims’ families and experts have mixed reactions.

Some hope the money will bring fresh attention, while others doubt the rewards will be enough to get witnesses to come forward.

The increased reward will apply to more than 50 cases. The FBI is responsible for investigating major crimes on nearly 200 reservations. More from the Associated Press here.

Study: New Mexico's afterschool STEM programs produce results

Young people who study science, technology, engineering, and math improve their problem-solving skills, and a majority of New Mexico parents surveyed say their child’s afterschool program now offers those learning opportunities. More from Public News Service.

Santa Fe Homelessness official out

The City of Santa Fe will once again be searching for Youth and Family Services director less than a year after it filled the position. The Youth and Family Services director became the city's coordinator of homelessness services following a government restructuring.

The city hired Lia Azul Salaverry to fill the role last September and she took over homelessness coordination in January when Mayor Michael Garcia took office.

The vacancy comes at a time when the city is working to improve existing homelessness services and implement a new strategic plan.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that city spokesperson Peter Olson declined to confirm whether Salaverry resigned or was fired.

Community Services Director Sandra Emory will serve as interim director until the position is filled.

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