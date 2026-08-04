Epstein investigative committee to hold public meeting Weds | AG Torrez pushes for federal fentanyl records

The Survivors' Truth Commission will hold its next public meeting at the Roundhouse Wednesday afternoon to present an interim report on its findings to date and next steps in its investigative work.

The commission was previously known as the Epstein Truth Commission and is a bipartisan investigative subcommittee of the New Mexico House of Representatives. So far the commission has issued 20 subpoenas that include federal, state and local government agencies and attorney's offices.

The Survivors' Truth Commission was convened to investigate what it calls "systemic failures" to investigate abuse and sex trafficking that Jeffrey Epstein allegedly carried out at his New Mexico property, Zorro Ranch.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting on Wednesday at 1 pm in person or online and more information can be found here.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez is challenging a denial of records his office requested from the US Department of Justice. The records involve the Drug Enforcement Administration's fentanyl operations in New Mexico.

In a Monday news release, Torrez said the records are central to the New Mexico DOJ's investigation into whistleblower reports that the DEA knowingly allowed fentanyl onto New Mexico streets in an attempt to arrest bigger drug traffickers. Torrez, Governor Michell Lujan Grisham and members of New Mexico's congressional delegation have all claimed that the DEA operation endangered New Mexicans and caused preventable harm.

Torrez said obtaining the federal records will help him determine if the DEA operation violated New Mexico law.