Pueblo leaders travel to Washington D.C. to defend Chaco Canyon

The All Pueblo Council of Governors and New Mexico's congressional delegation joined together in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to call for permanent protections for Chaco Canyon.

The leaders held the press conference during a 14-day public comment period on Trump administration plans to remove or shrink a buffer zone around the Chaco Culture National Historical Park. The zone prohibits oil and gas drilling and mining within 10 miles of the park. A comment period in April garnered 100,000 comments opposed to the rollbacks.

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich opened the press conference with a simple refrain that has become familiar among those protecting public lands, parks and monuments from private and federal interests.

"Chaco Canyon is not for sale. Let me repeat that- Chaco Canyon is not for sale," he said.

Heinrich went on to note New Mexico's important role in energy production and said that the state's culture, history or natural beauty need not be compromised to maintain oil and gas revenue.

Pueblo of Acoma Governor Charles Riley spoke of the longstanding connections between Puebloan peoples and Chaco Canyon.

"For the people of Acoma, Chaco is not a distant landmark," he said. "It is family. Our ancestors walked those canyons. They built those great structures and left their prayers in the ground."

Governor Raymond Aguilar, Jr. of Kewa Pueblo spoke of the ongoing spiritual potency of the site. He said that while visiting Chaco, a non-Native man approached him and said he sensed the presence of Indigenous ancestors.

"He could hear the spirits singing and dancing at night," Aguilar said. "Although he couldn't see them, he felt it. We feel it. Our ancestors are still there. They're still singing. Sing with us today. Public sing with us and recognize what we're here for."

The Greater Chaco landscape is located in northwestern New Mexico and is of great historical and spiritual significance to many Pueblos and Tribes. The UNESCO World Heritage Site holds more than 4,700 archaeological sites. Last April, the New Mexico delegation introduced legislation to permanently protect Chaco Canyon and the greater landscape surrounding the park.

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