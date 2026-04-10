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Acoma mobilized for Chaco despite short comment period

KSFR | By Patrick Davis
Published April 10, 2026 at 2:32 PM MDT
Pueblo of Acoma Housing Authority

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger-Fernandez (D-NM), Acoma Pueblo Governor Charles Riley and Mark Allison of New Mexico Wild rebuked the Trump administration's attempts to remove protections for public lands in New Mexico during a Thursday press call.

Pueblo of Acoma Governor Charles Riley said during a Thursday press call that his community held a public meeting and went door to door to mobilize opposition to the Bureau of Land Management's proposal to open up land in the Chaco Canyon area to mining and oil and gas drilling. Those actions allowed community members without internet access to submit comments online during a seven-day comment period that ended Tuesday.

"Chaco is not an abstract policy issue for us," Riley said. "It is a living cultural landscape that is central to who we are as Pueblo people. However, it should not take extraordinary measures by a tribal community to make a federal process accessible."

U.S Representative Teresa Leger-Fernandez, a Democrat from New Mexico, hosted the call. Her legislation to permanently protect the Chaco area and the Pecos Watershed is currently stalled in the House, but she remains optimistic.

"We will move that bill if—I'm going to say when—Democrats reclaim the speakership in the House, which we anticipate we will do next year."

In the meantime, Leger-Fernandez wants the public to stay engaged by reaching out to their representatives.

Riley thinks that if Trump administration officials experienced places like Chaco firsthand, they may be less willing to lift protections. Riley last visited Chaco on the summer solstice when the rising sun aligns perfectly with a window in the site's ancient architecture.

"When the sun hits the the horizon, that rectangular light fits right in a nicho right at daybreak. There's no words for that, and that's only one feature throughout that whole landscape."

Riley offered to personally take Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum to see the sacred alignment during this year's summer solstice.
Government
Patrick Davis
Patrick Davis is an Intercollegiate Press Association Award winning journalist and audio producer. He has previously reported for NPR, Religion News Service, Texas Standard and Austin Free Press. Davis has done podcast field production for PRX and Stak.
See stories by Patrick Davis