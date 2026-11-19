The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is asking the state for a big bump in funding next year-- $8 million, which would be a 50 percent increase in state funding. The department told the Legislative Finance Committee on Tuesday that diminishing federal funding is behind the need for more state dollars.

The department pointed to two specific federal grants that used to provide a total of $3 million in funding- last year those grants shrunk by two thirds.

Source New Mexico reports that the rising cost and frequency of natural disasters mean the department might need to find other long term solutions.

A Republican representative from Ruidoso said that he'd write the department a check today if it were up to him.

State tracks kratom overdoses

The state Department of Health published a study last week that reports at least 29 overdose deaths related to kratom between 2019 and 2024. Most of the deaths occurred in patients who had also consumed other substances, including fentanyl.

Kratom is a legal powdered substance made from tree leaves from Southeast Asia and contains compounds that bond to opioid receptors.

The researchers also found over 70 kratom-related emergency room visits that did not result in death. Data on kratom deaths remains extremely limited.

Kratom has not been approved for any medical use in the U.S. and is unregulated in New Mexico. Some research has shown ties to liver issues, seizures and addiction.

New Mexico professor pens manual about New World screwworm

Anticipating that the New World screwworm outbreak may get worse before it gets better, a New Mexico academic has issued a new publication that outlines and illustrates the pest's general biology and characteristics to help others understand the parasite and its threat. More from Public News Service here.

Capital outlay at risk

Hundreds of infrastructure projects across New Mexico are at risk of losing state funding. A new state law means that if capital outlay funds are not used, they'll be lost.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that over $98 million in capital outlay funds could be lost due to inactivity. The projects at risk span the state but about 85 of them involve the Navajo Nation.

The Legislative Finance Committee said that unused capital outlay funds have been a source of frustration for years. Now the state could freeze funds if the projects remain idle on January 1.

At risk projects in Santa Fe County include a fire station, a domestic violence shelter and some school projects.