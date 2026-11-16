Democrats and Republicans announce leadership. Valuable painting of Lobo Peak resurfaces, & more

Familiar folks will lead both the Democrats and Republicans in New Mexico's House of Representatives next year.

House Democrats announced over the weekend that Javier Martinez of Albuquerque will remain the House speaker. He's held the position since 2022. Three other democrats will also remain in their leadership roles. Reena Szczepanski as majority floor leader, Dayan Hochman-Vigil as house majority whip and Raymundo Lara as caucus chair.

Republicans have some changes in leadership but will retain Gail Armstrong as minority floor leader. Rod Montoya will become minority whip and Nicole Chavez will take over as Republican caucus chair.

Democrats unseated four incumbent Republicans in the November 3 election. New Mexico is now one of six states where women are the majority in the legislature.

A 1930 Georgia O'Keefe painting has surfaced after spending decades in a New York City closet. The owner died earlier this year and her family plans to auction the painting on Tuesday. Christie's auction house estimates its value between 3 and 5 million dollars.

The painting depicts Lobo Peak near Taos- a classic rolling landscape with rolling hills in earth tones. Tylee Abbot is the director of American Art at Christie's. He told the Associated Press that part of the painting's significance is when O'Keefe painted it.

TAPE: “It's particularly important because of its early date and its representation of the inception point of O’Keeffe’s time in the American Southwest."

The painting last sold for 38 hundred dollars in 1963.

ICE turns New Mexico housing construction sites into 'ghost towns'

Construction of badly needed housing in New Mexico has stalled since Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) stepped up arrests at building sites. Workers have been targeted in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, creating widespread fear and causing project delays. Public News Service's Roz Brown reports.