Santa Fe appoints new Youth and Families director, reopens applications for city manger, & more

The City of Santa Fe has hired a new Youth and Family Services Division Director. Christa Hernandez is currently a program manager for the division where she oversees almost $1.7 million in Human Services Committee funding.

After Mayor Michael Garcia restructured city government earlier this year, the Youth and Family Services director became responsible for the city's homelessness strategy. A city press release said that Hernandez would, "lead the strategic direction and administration of city programs serving children, youth and families." The press release did not say if Hernandez would manage any programs related to homelessness.

Hernandez replaces Lia Azul Salaverry who left the position in August after less than a year.

In other city government news, Santa Fe is once again seeking applicants for the city manager position. Fire Chief Brian Moya has served as interim city manager since January 1. Mark Scott had previously held the position. He left after publicly criticizing then Mayor-elect Michael Garcia during a city council meeting.

The city manager is one of several high-profile vacancies that Mayor Garcia faced at the beginning of his term. He selected a city attorney and city clerk in March. Moya appointed a new police chief earlier this month.

Garcia previously told the Santa Fe New Mexican that he tried to convince Moya to stay in the city manager role permanently, but Moya plans to leave city government.

Some city councilors have said Garcia's failure to select a permanent city manager is a violation of city ordinance.

Tesuque Pueblo Governor Mark Mitchell said it was hard to watch as controversial legislation from U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich moved forward on Monday evening.

Source NM reports that Mitchell and other members of the All Pueblo Council of Governors traveled to the nation's capital to restate their opposition to the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs act directly to Senators. Heinrich has touted the bill as a way to speed up the permitting process for clean energy projects. But opponents point out that it would also enable more fossil fuel and data center projects--and, could jeopardize Tribal consultation.

The Senate voted to open amendments to the bill, bringing it one step closer to a floor vote. New Mexico's other U.S. Senator, Ben Ray Lujan voted against the bill.

Los Alamos County to debate license plate readers

Automated license plate readers have been a lightning rod for debate in New Mexico and one county is confronting the issue head on.

The Los Alamos County Council has scheduled a special Council session on Thursday, December 3 for a follow-up discussion about the County’s Automated License Plate Reader or (ALPR) system. Council may take possible action on recommended changes to the system’s policy based on community feedback so the Police Department can use the best available technology to keep this community one of the safest in the nation while ensuring individual rights and freedoms are safeguarded.

The special session is open to the public, and will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building at 1000 Central Avenue in Los Alamos.