Feds investigate Santa Fe and Albuquerque schools, vote expected on Heinrich's controversial bill, & more

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating the Albuquerque and Santa Fe school districts. The department said in a press release on Monday that the districts’ gender-identity and expression policies violate federal laws.

The department points to an Albuquerque Public Schools social worker who was prevented from sharing gender identity information with parents. The department also said that Santa Fe Public Schools utilized gender support plans without parents' knowledge.

SFPS told Source NM that it had been notified of the investigation as of Monday afternoon. A spokesperson said the district is willing to cooperate with an investigation and that it respects the role parents and guardians play in a child's education.

Albuquerque Public Schools said that its policies comply with federal guidelines.

Vote expected on Heinrich's controversial bill

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources is expected to vote on controversial legislation from U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich this week. Heinrich has pitched the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act as a way to speed up permitting for clean energy projects.

But High Country News reports that the legislation would affect environmental reviews and the National Historic Preservation Act. Environmentalists and Indigenous governments have opposed the legislation.

Heinrich has said that the legislation would strengthen Tribal consultation protections. Opponents say if it becomes law, federal agencies could choose not to consult with tribal nations about cultural sites that could be damaged by energy projects.

A national tribal preservation group called the proposed changes, "a direct assault on tribal sovereignty."

New Mexico Lobos' historic football season charges ahead

Despite a decisive win against Nevada on Saturday, the University of New Mexico Lobos moved down one spot in the AP's college football rankings. Last week, New Mexico entered the top 25 for the first time ever at number 22. Thanks to a dramatic Saturday around the college football world, New Mexico slipped to 23 in the AP poll but still leads the Mountain West division.

New Mexico garnered another division win beating Nevada 31 to 3. The Lobos held Nevada to just 97 total yards and now have the nation's top-ranked defense. Going back to last season, the Lobos haven't allowed more than 20 points in their last 13 games.

Los Alamos chromium cleanup stalled

State officials say the federal government has stalled an agreement to clean up a chromium plume below the Los Alamos National Laboratory. The plume is over a mile long and 2,000 feet wide.

Searchlight New Mexico reports that state and federal officials drafted updated settlement documents in August but the feds have yet to sign them.

The Legislature's Radioactive and Hazardous Materials Committee met Thursday, and federal representatives were in attendance. A federal environmental official told the committee that the plume poses no immediate threat to public or private drinking water although it is moving.

Previous work was halted in 2025 when regulators realized the plume had spread below the San Ildefonso Pueblo.