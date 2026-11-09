Immigrant advocates say local law enforcement is colluding with ICE, Lujan Grisham and Haaland discuss transition & more

On Friday New Mexico immigrant advocates released emails and other evidence at a press conference at the state capitol. They say the documents show a trend of local law enforcement agencies handing detainees over to federal immigration officials. They say the practice undermines state law and are pushing for further state legislation.

Source New Mexico reports that current state laws prohibit the use of jails for immigration detention and sharing personal information with immigration agents. Some cities and counties have policies that stop law enforcement from handing over detainees to immigration officials. But no statewide policy exists

Two Albuquerque Democrats, Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and Cristina Parajon, say they plan to introduce legislation to crackdown on ICE referrals.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham welcomed Governor-Elect Deb Haaland to the Roundhouse Friday for a press conference about the transfer of power.

Haaland praised some of Lujan Grisham's signature policies.

"I intend to protect and expand Governor Lujan Grisham's legacy of universal childcare and early childhood education," Haaland said. "She has also done a phenomenal job on lifting so many New Mexicans out of poverty.

New Mexico continues to rank poorly on things like crime and education, but Lujan Grisham oversaw significant growth in the state's trust funds and social programs.

"This is a unique opportunity that's never happened in New Mexico," Lujan Grisham said.

Lujan Grisham said she believes Haaland will continue to address affordability issues for New Mexicans.

Community concerned about herbicide drops

The U.S Bureau of Land Management began dropping herbicide at the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument Thursday according to witnesses who live in the area. The drop comes in the face of community pushback on the project.

About 30 people gathered at the BLM's Taos Field Office early last week. They delivered a petition asking the BLM to cancel the planned herbicide drop at the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument. That petition had about 100 signatures while an online version had over 1,200 signatures as of Friday morning.

The herbicide drop is intended to kill off some sagebrush and allow grasses and other plants to grow. The protesters are worried about runoff into arroyos and the Rio Grande.

A new perspective can boost math comprehension

Children who struggle with math often tell teachers their parents also were "bad" at math. But Public News Service’s Roz Brown reports that it all depends on how it's taught.