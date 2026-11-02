Haaland dominates political fundraising, where you can donate for flood victims, & more

Haaland dominates political fundraising

Deb Haaland's historic political fundraising continued throughout October. The Democratic candidate for governor raised $1.5 million last month, bringing her total fundraising over $20 million for the primary and general elections.

Haaland's opponent, Republican Greg Hull raised about a quarter of what Haaland did in October. Haaland's fundraising haul dwarfs that of any other gubernatorial candidates from previous races as well. Donations to her campaign make up more than 80 percent of all donations this election season.

Haaland was the first ever Indigenous woman to serve as U.S. Interior Secretary, bringing her national name recognition. She received many small donations from every U.S. state and territory. During the most recent reporting period, she received more votes from California than any other state. Donations from New Mexico were not far behind.

Federal election monitors headed to NM's most populous county

The United State Department of Justice will send 10 monitors to polling sites in Bernalillo County on Election Day. Source New Mexico reports that the DOJ is expanding election monitoring and plans to send a total of 1,000 monitors to various polling sites across the nation. Federal officials declined to say which polling locations they will monitor.

Bernalillo County Clerk Michelle Kavanaugh said in an email that the county has accommodated DOJ monitors in the past without incident.

Fears of federal interference prompted state lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 264 earlier this year. The law creates civil and criminal penalties for any federal officers interfering in elections.

Floods continue in NM

Mandatory evacuations were issued Sunday for the Village of Chama in Rio Arriba County. The Rio Chama converges with the Rio Chamita and Little Willow Creek in the small municipality. A flood watch for Rio Arriba County was set to expire at 11 this morning.

Flooding has impacted much of the state in recent weeks resulting in several drowning deaths and state and federal disaster declarations.

The Four Corners region is perhaps the hardest hit. Fundraising website GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all of the verified fundraisers related to the region. You can find that here.

Preparations for election day are underway

If you haven’t voted yet, take the time to make a plan to let your voice be heard in this election. New Mexico Early voting ended on Saturday, October 31st at polling locations across the state. Monday is a transition day as the Early Voting machines are removed from service and Election Day machines are installed and provided to many additional voting locations.

Tuesday, November 3rd is Election Day at all New Mexico polling locations and are open from 7am-7pm. Same Day Registration and Voting is available at all New Mexico polling locations. Make sure you have all required documents with you at the time of registration.

If you requested a ballot, you may still vote in person. The polling location will provide an affidavit stating that you will not vote the previously received ballot and have instead decided to vote in person.