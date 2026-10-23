Suspicious package shuts down city hall, manufacturing jobs coming to Nambé Pueblo, & more

Suspicious package shuts down city hall

Santa Fe Mayor Michael Garcia was quick to condemn a suspected act of political violence Thursday afternoon. Garcia said in a statement, "Threats and acts of violence have no place in our community, and no elected official, public servant, city employee, or resident should ever have to fear for their safety while serving the public."

The Santa Fe Police Department said someone approached a city employee just after noon on Thursday, handed them a suspicious package and said it was for Garcia. City Hall was evacuated and neighboring businesses and offices were told to shelter in place. The police department's explosives team resolved the incident around 4 pm Thursday.

The incident follows two other suspicious package reports this week at the Railyard and on Galisteo Street.

Manufacturing jobs coming to Nambé Pubelo

80 new jobs will be coming to Nambé Pueblo thanks to an artificial intelligence and robotics company. Discovery 2 Scale was founded by Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist Saryu Fensin. The company uses AI and robotics to manufacture materials like lightweight military armor and radiation-resistant components.

The company received $500,000 from the state's Local Economic Development Act to lease and renovate a 6,500 square lab space. Fensin said in a statement that having manufacturing and testing under one roof is vital in today's tech manufacturing sector.

The president of the Nambé Pueblo Development Corporation applauded the development saying it would contribute to a more diversified, resilient and sustainable economy.

What to do with that old prescription you found in the back of the medicine cabinet

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The Los Alamos location is at the Police Department parking lot at 2500 Central from 10am-2pm.

Santa Fe has year-round, permanent drop locations at 2515 Camino Entrada, Monday thru Friday and at many pharmacies.

The DEA Take Back locator will find your nearest drop off location by inserting your zip code.

Visit them at www.DEA.Gov

No needles, syringes, liquids or illicit drugs are accepted.