"Substantial share" of Project Jupiter comments may be fraudulent, Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte dies at 34, & more

"Substantial share" of Project Jupiter comments may be fraudulent

After his office reviewed over 17,000 public comments about Project Jupiter's air quality permit, Attorney General Raul Torrez said that a "substantial share" of them were fraudulent. Torrez sent a letter with the findings to the New Mexico Environment Department on Wednesday.

The investigation was spurred by reports from Source NM in June that several New Mexico residents found public comments in their names that they did not submit. That development was followed by several state politicians saying their names were similarly used. The NM Department of Justice investigation found 22 comments attributed to public officials and local governments that all came from one computer.

Torrez found that about 60 percent of the comments contained a generic pro-Project Jupiter letter and listed out of state phone numbers.

More from Source NM here

US Senator Heinrich pitches legislation to farmers, union leaders

Earlier this week, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich made multiple stops in New Mexico to promote a new piece of legislation. He hopes the bipartisan bill will lead to more jobs and lower utility bills for New Mexicans. The New Mexico Democrat met with farmers, union leaders and clean energy companies on Monday and Tuesday.

Full story here

RJ Mitte, 'Breaking Bad' actor and disability rights champion, dies at 34

By ANDREW DALTON AP

“Breaking Bad” actor and disability rights advocate RJ Mitte has died at age 34. According to authorities and his representatives, Mitte was declared dead Monday in Brownsville, Texas. His representatives said that he died by suicide.

Mitte was known for his role as Walter White Jr. on the acclaimed AMC show. He drew from his own experience living with cerebral palsy to bring authenticity to the role.

His representatives said he used his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities. “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston said he is in “deep despair” for the loss of his TV son.

County proposes bonds for road and fire station upgrades

Santa Fe County is asking voters to approve $45 million in infrastructure bonds this November.

The four bonds would cover improvements to trails and parks, water infrastructure, roads and fire stations. The fire station improvements are the biggest individual bond at $17.45 million. That includes replacing the existing fire station in Agua Fria.

County voters have a history of approving infrastructure bonds by wide margins. In 2024 voters approved over $33 million in bonds.

You can find out more about this year's bonds through the county's online portal.